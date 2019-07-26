



Friday, June 26

As the Cowboys officially start training camp, the big question looming overhead (at least in the fan's minds) is about Ezekiel Elliott. When will he show up to camp? WILL he show up at all? If Jerry Jones is worried about it, he's not showing it in public...

Jerry Jones, VP Stephen Jones and head coach Jason Garrett addressed the media in their annual "State of the Team" news conference today. Predictably, Zeke's contract talk dominated much of the first 20 minutes but the Cowboys still need to sign Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. You can read more about the news conference here.

