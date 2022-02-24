Bishop Lynch's Andy Zihlman wins 1100th game

The 42-year head coach of Bishop Lynch's girls basketball program has 27 state championships to his name. Now, in pursuit of #28, he's racked up another milestone.

DALLAS — Bishop Lynch girls basketball coach Andy Zihlman tends to deflect the praise.

"I have a wonderful staff," he said. "They do a lot of coaching in the game, a lot of coaching in practice. Makes it easier for this old man to enjoy it even more."

So he likely won't tell you that his 42-year career of excellence, featuring 27 state titles, had another momentous occasion on Tuesday night -- 1100 wins.

"Andy Zihlman is the most humble person I know," his wife Teena said. "But it is a milestone. I'm not gonna act like he's not happy about being in that position!"

With all respect to their opponent Incarnate Word, the outcome was never in question Tuesday night. Bishop Lynch won, 77-34.

And yet, the stands were filled, with friends, family members, and fans. They weren't necessarily there to see a competitive basketball game. They were there to support Coach Zihlman.

"Well, for them to come back every year," he said, "they say as a coach, as a teacher, any educator... when you have them come back, it shows you have some impact on their life."

More than just some, for sure.

Zihlman coached both his daughters, too. They now have children, and his grandchildren call him 'Coach'. That was his kids' idea.

"They said 'Dad, we want you to be 'Coach, and we're not giving you a choice'," Teena said. "So, that's his grandpa name! Yes!"

Zihlman has seven granddaughters and a grandson. They are all several years away from playing high school basketball. And yet...

"We're like you can't retire yet," his daughter Coleen Monnat said. "You gotta coach all the grandkids! He's like I don't know if I'll stay around that long."

That would take a while. But for now, the grandkids aren't focused on hoops. His granddaughter Hadley's favorite part:

"When I come and have sleepovers at his house," she said.