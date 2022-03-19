Baylor's feverish comeback falls short in 2nd round

The Bears trailed by as many as 25 before cutting it to four late and forcing overtime.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After trailing by 25, Baylor cut the deficit entirely to force overtime in Saturday's NCAA Tournament second round.

No. 8 seed North Carolina upset No. 1 seed Baylor 91-86 in overtime in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

With objectively questionable officiating from the opening tip, Baylor's sloppy play in the opening 30 minutes just added to what ballooned in to a 25-point North Carolina lead.

In the middle of the second half, UNC guard Brady Manek was called for a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game with 26 points.

From that point forward, Baylor roared back to force overtime, with James Akinjo tying the game at 80 in the final seconds.