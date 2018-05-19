If you dropped an alien in the middle of Trinity Forest this week, they might look around and think this is the Jordan Spieth tournament, not the AT&T Byron Nelson.

"It did feel like Jordan's tournament, I mean they're throwing hats and t-shirts out to the crowd right before we were teeing off," Jimmy Walker said. "I asked him if I could have one. He didn't say yes," Walker laughed.

And the crowd at Trinity Forest is almost exclusively following one group.

Who are you out here watching?, I asked several patrons.

"Jordan," they inevitably responded.

Do you know anything about the other guy from Texas that's running number 2 right now?

"No, I don't," many said.

Jimmy Walker lives in Bourne, Texas, played his college golf at Baylor, and he's been in the Top 5 of the leaderboard for virtually the entire tournament.

But after Spieth hits, the gallery takes off. It clearly doesn't bother Walker -- he's 11-under after two rounds, and contending to win.

"I just hit some quality short mid iron shots, and, take care of the par 5s," Walker said. "I just keep trying to make birdies, and that's all. Just taking care of what I can take care of."

Now don't misunderstand me. Spieth has earned every bit of praise, acclaim, and sponsorship he has, with huge success in his young career. But it's Walker who is tied for 4th heading to the weekend.

"I liked the golf course. I thought it was a lot of fun to play. I only got to play it once, before we teed off yesterday. But I think it's showing really well, and I'm excited to play it two more times."

Probably with a slightly smaller gallery.

