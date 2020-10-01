FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Men's and Women's basketball programs welcomed Special Olympics athletes into their practice facility on Thursday, in partnership with the Beautiful Lives Project.

"You realize that just being enthusiastic and passionate and caring is the most important thing," men's head coach Jamie Dixon said. "And they'll show you the way."

And in addition to the shooting, defensive drills, and rebounding... the best part, may have been the dancing, which you can see in the clip above.



"I think it's just a reminder of what our platform is," women's head coach Raegan Pebley said. "Yes it's to play basketball, and go win championships, and get our degrees. But it's more than that. There's way more juice that we can get from this squeeze."