USA Baseball set a record at U-12 Baseball World Cup ... scoring 43 runs

TAINAN, Taiwan — USA Baseball just posted one of the most lopsided scoring lines you'll ever see.

They beat New Zealand in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-12 Baseball World Cup on Saturday 43-1. Yes, you read that correctly. 43 ... in baseball.

The team's 43 runs scored easily set a new single-game record for any 12U National Team, breaking the high of 29 previously set during the World Cup Qualifiers gold-medal game against Venezuela in May, according to USA Baseball. Things started out "normal," you could say, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first.

In the second frame, Team USA really started to get the bats going, posting an 11-run inning.

But that was just the start of it.

In the third, Team USA somehow bested their second inning outing with 20 more runs in the third inning, including a grand slam from Bryant Ju.

LEYLAND HENRY THREE-RUN BOMB 💣



T2 | 🇺🇸 14, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/C98RxawmBz — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

BRYANT JU ARE YOU SERIOUS? 🤯



Mamba’s second home run of the day is a grand slam!



T3 | 🇺🇸 23, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/W14xpVJGYy — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

The game was called after the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.

With the win, Team USA remains unbeaten in opening games at the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup, improving to 6-0 all-time. Team USA is back in action Sunday against Panama.

Started our run off with a bang. #ForGlory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hh67XVo2aa — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023