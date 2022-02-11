Barstool Sports ranked all 124 teams from the 4 major sports in America. Dallas' teams didn't fare well.

On Oct. 31, Pardon My Take released its power rankings of every sports team in the four major sports in U.S. Sorry, Cowboys fans. You're not as high as you'd think.

DALLAS — We all love to brag on our teams. And we all love to argue over rankings.

So, that in mind: Thank you, Barstool Sports, for giving some "barbershop talk" sports discussions this week.

On Halloween, the brand's 'Pardon My Take' podcast ranked all 124 teams from the four major American sports -- NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

And, well, Dallas fans, you're not going to like where you lie on the list.

Here is a look at where the Dallas-Fort Worth area teams fit:

No. 36: Dallas Cowboys (12th among NFL teams)

No. 51: Dallas Mavericks (14th among NBA teams)

No. 71: Dallas Stars (19th among NHL teams)

No. 85: Texas Rangers (21st among MLB teams)

As you'd expect, these rankings made some fan bases pretty upset. You can dive into the replies on the original post on the matter here.

After posting the rankings, 'Pardon My Take' reporter Jake Marsh tweeted he wanted to start a new series called "Ranking Random Things That Will Cause People To Get Mad."

He then later tweeted that he'd start updating this ranking instead.

So maybe some of those Dallas squads will move up the list in the coming updates?

Stay tuned, Dallas.