For $20 a month, you can watch Mavs and Stars games on Bally Sports+ starting Sept. 26

DALLAS — Dallas sports fans, the struggles of not being able to watch locally-aired Mavs or Stars games are no longer ... for a cost.

Bally Sports announced Wednesday its new streaming service: Bally Sports+.

Bally Sports+ will allow sports fans in the DFW area to watch Mavericks games and Stars games through our regional network, Bally Sports Southwest. The streaming service will be available in our area on Sept. 26 and will cost $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually.

Texas Rangers games, it seems, are not included in the Bally Sports+ service. Bally Sports' announcement says "currently only select regions offer their live MLB games on the Bally Sports+ app, including Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun." Bally Sports said it only has rights to stream the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays on Bally Sports+ and are "in discussions with MLB and our other MLB team partners to expand our offering next year."

For those who already get Bally Sports through their TV provider, nothing will change, the company says.

"You will continue to get your teams as you always have on TV and via the Bally Sports app," Bally Sports said in its FAQ section.

Bally Sports+ is not a standalone app, either. The streaming service is an existing product within the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com.

For more information, visit the frequently asked questions about Bally Sports+ here.