Austin Dillon wins O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The race was the first Texas sporting event with spectators in attendance since coronavirus shut down sports in March.

Austin Dillon ended an 88-race dry spell to win the 24th O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday. The race was the first Texas sporting event with spectators in attendance since coronavirus shut down sports in March.

Dillon's No. 3 RCR Chevrolet crossed the finish line less than a second ahead of his teammate Tyler Reddick. Sunday's win was Dillon's third career series win.

The rest of the Top 10 finishers were Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola.

The race was the first sporting event with fans in attendance in Texas since the coronavirus pandemic started, and all fans were required to wear masks upon entering the Speedway. An estimated 20,000 to 25,000 fans were in attendance Sunday.

The next race at the Speedway is the NASCAR Texas 500 weekend scheduled for Oct. 24-25.