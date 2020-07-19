Austin Cindric wins at Texas Motor Speedway after Kyle Busch fails post-race inspection

Kyle Busch came in first, but was disqualified after his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed post-race inspection.

Austin Cindric with Team Penske Ford crossed the finish line in second place behind Kyle Busch in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, but he was awarded the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory after Busch’s racing Toyota failed its post-race inspection.

The victory is the 21-year-old Cindric’s first win at Texas Motor Speedway and his third straight Xfinity Series win and his fifth career series win.

After Busch was disqualified, Cindric expressed how he preferred to have on the track but said, “A win is a win and it’s great. It’s good for our team. It’s good momentum and obviously it’s great points.

The My Bariatric Solutions 300 was originally scheduled for March 28 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.