DALLAS-- The AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament celebrates its 50th anniversary this week.

And this year, the PGA Tour event makes the turn to a new venue: Trinity Forest Golf Club.

If you're heading over to the tournament, here are some things you'll need to know.

1) Trinity Forest is about 10 miles south of the WFAA studios in downtown Dallas, so it's quite accessible via ride sharing or public transportation.

If you're driving over, parking is free. Yes, free parking at Fair Park and free shuttle service from the parking lot to the grounds.

2) Merchandise? Venture to the Pavilion. Food and drink? Head over to The Triangle or the Grey Goose 19th Hole Lounge.

There's also a Fan Zone...a Kidszone...and a Mobility Zone. But, if you're zoning out from all the options -- watch some golf.

3) There are plenty of locations to view some of the game's best golfers including Dallas native Jordan Spieth.

There are grandstands and bleachers peppered throughout the course.

If you cross the 13th fairway, you can grab a spot to see four holes at once: 4, 5, 15 and 16.

Same for the 16th green, where you can see holes 12, 16, 17 and 1.

But, if you just want to post up on one hole and drink it in: we suggest any of the Par 3's, including the 138-yard 8th Hole.

4) Trinity Forest is a different course than the TPC Four Seasons, where the Byron Nelson used to be held.

Trinity Forest is a links-style course with ridges, dunes and undulating greens. With the forecast calling for temperatures in the high 90s and the possibility of wind, the greens will likely run faster and make it more difficult for golfers to stick the ball near the pin.

5) Speaking of those temperatures, there are no trees to take cover underneath.

So, bring sunglasses, sunscreen, a hat, an umbrella if you prefer -- anything to keep cool.

There are a couple cooling stations on the course for your comfort as well.

Most importantly, remember to hydrate...and have fun.

