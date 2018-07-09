DALLAS — For some teams, September is like an end of the year Spring Training. Position players you could be excited about start the game or enter in the later stages to give you a fleeting glimpse of what they could bring to the team next year. This results in a lot of book-searching for announcers and their stat-finders and a multitude of scratch-outs in scorebooks.

For the 2018 Texas Rangers, well, there aren’t that many position players to get excited about. Truthfully, there’s just one to look forward to seeing – Willie Calhoun.

The Rangers Organization is content to let aging veterans Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre play out this last month of the season as Texas plays the spoiler role. It’d be easy for any other team to let Calhoun – the prized acquisition in the Yu Darvish trade – take the spot of either Choo or Beltre as an OF/DH, but that doesn’t appear to be the plan?

And why not?

After all, Texas is still going to play meaningful games as a spoiler in these last few weeks and wouldn’t you want to see what these players can do, and wouldn’t it be better to let a youngster get the at-bats instead of two veterans who more-than-likely won’t be playing in 2019 for Texas? Well, yes and no.

Beltre might retire. He’s been talking about it so many times this season, it’s becoming easier and easier to accept that he's at least heavily considering hanging 'em up. We’re possibly watching the last month of a Hall of Fame career. Choo, with his strong season, is a candidate to be traded, especially because Texas has Calhoun, Scott Heineman, Drew Robinson, Carlos Tocci, Joey Gallo, Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara available on the depth chart.

Both veterans are attractions for the Texas Rangers for different reasons. Calhoun’s career started last year. He’s still going to be considered a rookie next year. The Rangers aren’t going to be chasing any playoff spots in 2019 unless an unfathomable number of things go perfectly right.

In short, we have all of next year to build hope for June Calhoun’s career. Why not just enjoy Choo and Beltre now, while we still have them?

August 31 - September 5

Opponents: Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

6-Game Record: 3-3

Overall Record: 61-79, Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Tragic Number: 0.

2019 Draft Order: 8th Overall – Protected

Injury Report: Doug Fister (60, Strained Knee – OUT FOR SEASON), Matt Bush (60, right elbow strain – OUT FOR SEASON), Tony Barnette (60, Strained Lat Muscle), Ryan Rua (10, back spasms)

Notable Stats: Adrian Beltre Career Numbers in September (.291/.351/.499, 94 HR, 306 RBI), Shin-Soo Choo Career Numbers in September (.311/.411/.510, 35 HR, 137 RBI), Nomar Mazara Over 6-Game Stretch (.375/.423/1.000, 4 HR, 10 RBI), Jurickson Profar Over 6-Game Stretch (.304/.385/.565, 1 HR, 4 RBI)

At the Plate

While offense wasn’t the primary issue for Texas during this stretch, it didn’t perform as well as has been of late. Taking out the 18-run laugher against Minnesota, Texas hit a mediocre .243, and just 8-for-41, .195 with Runners in Scoring Position.

I bring up Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo’s September stats because if they’re going to be regulars in the line-up, by virtue of veteran presence, they need to be contributing to be entertaining. They have track records of being strong September producers. Those two bats in the lineup ensure that Texas is going to put up a fight down the stretch. This could also prove to be a showcase for Choo, as Texas will no doubt look to trade the $20 million per year veteran this winter.

Also looking to have a strong September is Nomar Mazara. The Big Chill is coming off of two straight months of hitting .200, and while batting average shouldn’t be the be-all, end-all of hitting metrics, 19 hits in 95 at-bats is a true under-achievement. Maz has acquitted himself well so far, coming alive in these first two series in September as he continues to push through a thumb injury that had plauged him during the second half.

When will we see Willie Calhoun? Short of an injury, expect Calhoun’s at-bats to be limited. There’s nothing to be gained in these last few weeks for Calhoun, especially at the plate. It might be more prudent to see if Jeff Banister gets him playing time in the outfield in the last couple of weeks or as games get out of hand. With the narrative that Calhoun needs more work on his defense, it would be nice to see if Willie can stick it at the Major League level.

On the Mound

Pitching is still a mess for the Rangers, but at least Mike Minor can take comfort in the fact that he can still be a starting pitcher. Minor has now moved into the realm of being the Rangers’ most reliable starter, since declaring that he is trying to utilize all of his pitches from the start of a game.

Dating back to mid-July, Minor has only had one start where he gave up four or more runs, but has held opponents to three runs or fewer in each other start, and is sporting an ERA of 2.88 with a batting average against of .170.

Gone is the inability to put hitters away in two strike counts, and while Minor isn’t overpowering anyone, he’s pitching smart and, as stated, using his repertoire to vary things against his opponents. His value going forward, either as the bridge rotation piece in 2019 or as a trade chip in the winter will be something to keep an eye on.

Less impressive have been the trio of Martin Perez, Drew Hutchison and Matt Moore. Perez, following another depressingly bad start against the Giants, was informed by the Rangers that he would be moved to the bullpen going forward. Perez can be likened to Derek Holland in that his career in Texas has been marked by “what could be.” It has seemed that every year since he signed a contract extension/buy-out, a half-year into being a Major League pitcher, management and fans have been waiting for Perez to break out and perform like a decent middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Also of note: Perez was informed that his $7.5 million team option for 2019 would probably not be picked up, which would make him a free agent. In September, he’s pitching to showcase his diversity – can he be an effective reliever if he can’t stick in the rotation? So far, in two relief appearances totaling three innings, Perez has not allowed a run.

Hutchison, whose acquisition in August was puzzling to some, ends his Ranger tenure having given up 21 runs over five games, totaling 21.1 innings. The Rangers didn’t just release him, they sent him to Triple-A Round Rock, which, as of this week, finished its partnership with Texas as an affiliate. Moore continues to be the mop-up man for Texas – as you need someone in that role – the promise of his season already sunk.

We’ve also seen the advent of the “Opener” in Texas. In the series opener against Los Angeles, Banister started lefty Jeffrey Springs. Ideally, an “opener” would just go through the top three hitters in the lineup before the “primary” pitcher comes into the game, trying to avoid having a lesser starter go up against the opponent's best hitters more times than you need to.

Springs had little problem going through Kole Calhoun, David Fletcher and Mike Trout, so Banister kept him in for another inning, which didn’t pose a problem. Together, the combination of Springs and Ariel Jurado held the Angels scoreless for six innings. September for a non-contending team would be a perfect time to continue to experiment with the “opener” concept.

Up Next

September 7-9: @Oakland Athletics

September 10-12: @Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

