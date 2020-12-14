Art Briles resigns at Mount Vernon High School

The former Baylor football coach spent two seasons with the Tigers.

Art Briles has resigned from his position as the head football coach at Mount Vernon high school, after two seasons leading the Tigers program, and a berth in the state semifinals this season.

Briles' resignation was announced Monday morning by the Mount Vernon Independent School District. It comes just two days after his team fell to Jim Ned in the 3A-Division I State Semifinals, 24-21.

Briles led Mount Vernon to a 12-3 record in 2020, after an 8-3 campaign in his first year with the Tigers. The state semifinal appearance this year was the first in school history.

"After coaching 42 games of football, from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Mount Vernon Tigers,” Briles said in a statement released by the district.

"Jan and I will be forever indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon, for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms!” he said.