Arlington ISD high school football heads to Globe Life Park

Six of Arlington ISD's high schools have football games scheduled at the legendary field

Friday night lights have a whole new meaning for high school football players at Arlington ISD moving forward. They’re headed for the big leagues -- with least 14 football games scheduled at the Texas Rangers’ former home, Globe Life Park, this fall.

Arlington ISD board members approved the finalized agreement with the Rangers on Thursday.

Six of Arlington’s high schools will host at least one game at Globe Life Park. The opening game of the Globe Life Field schedule features Lamar and Euless Trinity high schools on Aug. 27.

The final regular-season game is Nov. 5.

“The Rangers want to thank the Arlington Independent School District for helping make Globe Life Park in Arlington a destination for high school football,” said Sean Decker, Rangers executive vice president, sports & entertainment. “We are certainly hoping to have the honor of hosting these high school games this fall.

Martin and Arlington are scheduled to host five games each, with Bowie, Lamar, Sam Houston, and Seguin hosting one game respectively.

Games will be played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. The AISD is also scheduled to host its annual Dean Corey Band Event at Globe Life Park for early October.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our district at Globe Life Park,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos. “This will provide a unique and lasting experience not only for our football players, but also for our students, cheer teams, bands, families and everyone coming to the park. We have always had an outstanding relationship with the Texas Rangers, and this just adds another layer to that."