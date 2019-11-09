ARLINGTON, Texas — Jahari Rogers has worn many hats for Arlington football over the years.

Quarterback. Running back. Receiver. Defensive end. Defensive back. Free safety. Kick returner. Punt returner.

"I was the backup kicker in peewee football," Rogers laughs.

As a freshman at Arlington High School, Rogers was a quarterback. As a sophomore, he moved to starting receiver. As a junior, he moved back to quarterback. This time as the starter.

In 2018, Rogers led the Colts to a record of 11-1 and the District 4-6A title. Rogers won District 4-6A MVP.

Now a senior, Rogers switched positions again -- this time across the line of scrimmage to cornerback.

"Jahari knows he's going to play corner at the next level," says Arlington head coach Scott Peach. "He knows there may be a shot for him to play on Sunday's in the NFL as a defensive back."

Despite his accolades as a QB, Rogers has been recruited as a defensive back.

At 6-feet 170 lbs., he's a 4-star prospect for the Class of 2020. He's not just one of the top recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth. He's the eighth-ranked cornerback in the nation.

Come springtime, he'll officially become a Florida Gator.

Why Florida?

"The coaching," Rogers replies.

Knowing Rogers' future is at cornerback, Peach made the decision to move his best quarterback to defense.

"Through the conversations we had, we knew it was the right decision for him and the right decision for the team," said Peach, who is confident in Rogers' replacement: junior quarterback Kris Sims.

Arlington is off to a 2-0 start.

Rogers is not a native Texan. He's from New Orleans. He and his family were displaced by Hurricane Katrina when Rogers was a toddler.

"All my baby clothes were destroyed," Rogers recalls. "It was hard."

Eventually, he and his mother moved to Texas. All they had when they arrived were each other, the clothes on their backs and a small suitcase.

"My mom had an itty bitty suitcase, but I didn't have anything," Rogers admits. "I was living with her, so she did a lot for me. And I'm doing this for her."

Jahari Rogers has worn many hats for Arlington High School. This year, he added a crown -- Arlington's 2019 Homecoming King.