Ogunbowale’s last-second 3 lifts Dallas Wings over Seattle Storm 68-67

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd's overtime buzzer beater.

Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak.

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd's overtime buzzer beater — also in Everett, Washington — on Friday night.

Loyd had 25 points for Seattle on Sunday, which had not trailed in the second half until Ogunbowale’s winner.

Marina Mabrey added 15 points, and Isabelle Harrison scored 14 for Dallas.