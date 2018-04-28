It might not seem like it, but there's a big difference between the 255th and 256th picks in the NFL Draft.

The first is just another 7th-rounder. The other one, as the last overall pick in the three-day draft, gets a title with more distinction: Mr. Irrelevant.

SMU receiver Trey Quinn earned that honor Saturday, when he was selected by the Washington Redskins to close out the 2018 draft at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

Quinn, though, is no slouch.

He started his college career at SEC power LSU before transferring to SMU, where he led the country with 114 catches last year, amassing 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Those stats were even better than his teammate Courtland Sutton, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round Friday.

Quinn was the only receiver drafted by the Redskins.

He and Sutton will try to join the Cowboys' Cole Beasley and the Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders as SMU alums who have had successful pro careers as receivers.

