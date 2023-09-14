American Airlines Center to unveil multimillion-dollar upgrades

A new video board is part of an overall $20 million investment in improvements to AAC, including new seats replacing the arena’s old ones and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: This article was originally published by the Dallas Business Journal.

American Airlines Center is set to unveil its new $10 million centerpiece video board Friday as part of a larger renovation program.

Expected to be 30% larger than the previous video board, the new one measures over 44 feet long, 31 feet wide and 26 feet tall. The board will be four-sided with Samsung screens and a 360-degree display.

The unveiling of the project comes just before the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks are set to launch their upcoming seasons.

The new video board is part of an overall $20 million investment in improvements to AAC over the last year, including new seats replacing the arena’s old chairs, exterior digital signage displays, updated roof, and more.

The completed project will be showcased on Sept. 22 with a demonstration led by Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Brad Alberts, president and CEO of the Dallas Stars, Dave Brown, COO and general manager of American Airlines Center, and Jerry Cifarelli Jr., CEO of C/10 Media and ANC.

Since its opening in 2001, American Airlines Center has incorporated itself into downtown Dallas and surrounding cities, hosting 180 events annually.

In 2022, amid a push for a new arena, Alberts makes a case for the Dallas Stars to continue to remain based at American Airlines Center. Here's more information on his effort.