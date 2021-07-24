The former Gamecock guided Team USA to victories over France and Mongolia on Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — On the inaugural day of 3x3 Olympic basketball, former Gamecock and current Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray led Team USA’s 3x3 squad to back-to-back victories on Saturday.



In the first game against France, Gray had three points in Team USA’s 17-10 win.

"It was more on the defense side – we were focused on limiting them in transition, because that’s what kind of hurt us the last time we played them (at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament)," Gray said after the game.

In the second game against Mongolia, Gray ramped up the intensity and led the way with nine points in Team USA’s 21-9 rout.