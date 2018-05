It's a moment the boys at Allen will never forget -- a last-second layup that led to the basketball program's first ever State Championship.

The Eagles felt like underdogs the whole season, have a chant that inspires them to overcome that underdog status, and their head coach had a moment at the end of the game that was equal parts celebratory and touching.

For more, check out the story above.

© 2018 WFAA