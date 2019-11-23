ARLINGTON, Texas — Every football game has its moments. Friday night was a sobering moment for the Allen Eagles.

Teammates walked out of the locker room carrying the jersey of their fallen teammate, Marquel Ellis Jr.

The 16-year-old was fatally shot over the weekend at a house party in Plano.

Marquel's father was among those in the stands at Friday's game. He says he went to the game because he wanted to feel the presence of his son.

"That's my son. My best friend. My everything," he said.

He says he knows his son would have wanted him to be there and so that's why he's carrying on the tradition of being at games.

16-year-old Allen Eagle Marquel Ellis was shot and killed at a party in Plano Saturday night, police said.

Allen Eagles football team Twitter account

At the beginning of the second quarter, came Marquel’s moment, as students, fans and parents help up signs of the “Allen A” in honor of Ellis.

Fans pay tribute to Marquel Ellis Jr.

WFAA

Teammates also wore the letters "ME" on their helmets to honor him.

Allen Eagles wear the letters "ME" to honor Marquel Ellis Jr.

WFAA

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ellis.

Kemond Smith, 17, and Christian Hill, 18, both face a murder charge in the shooting, officials say.

