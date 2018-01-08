DALLAS — There's something fun about baseball trade deadline season, specifically the more active ones like this year. There was a ton of action in the final 72 hours. Big names, small names, even rumors of bigger names fueled the frenzy. Twitter, Slack, and Baseball Reference servers melted under the barrage of activity. It's likely that players such as Adam Warren, Aaron Loup, and Brad Brach will got more ink this week than they will over the course of their careers.

A sense of optimism permeates through the hardball space in this time. Good teams add final pieces in their chase for a championship. Meanwhile teams who are in their competitive winters acquire pieces so that they too will see a prosperous fall one day soon. That is, save for the teams that sit around and do nothing (looking at you Mets, but just looking because I do not want hand, foot, and mouth diseases), this is generally a positive time that should be enjoyed.

It's after the deadline comes, when all non waiver deals have been completed, where the bloom comes off this rose. Now the content machine cranks up, and writers are all activated across all spaces with a single missive: “Give me winners and losers.”

It's a tradition unlike any other: Once all the trades are done, writers and content creators can't wait to give you definitive and decisive assessments of what teams did despite that being a virtual impossibility or baseball trades that comprise of prospects that won't reach the big leagues for several years and big league veterans who may or may not become October heroes.

By the end of their pondering, you fair citizen will be endowed with the knowledge that your team succeeded or failed. Or maybe they just were in the middle, that's become a popular staple in these things, as well. Everyone must be judged.

And it's largely dumb.

All these pieces do is engender a problematic and regressive mindset: That a trade succeeds or fails the day it is made. That we should judge the outcome of a decision involving still developing human beings on where they are right now in this moment and time and where they are on a relatively arbitrary list.

Of course, it's not a lot of fun to say “Well we can give you an idea but we don't really know where this will be until it happens.” This is the age of the hot take, where being decisive is more important than nuanced accuracy. If you can say what you think loudly enough that matters more than what is coming from that gaping, fiery maw.

So here in this space, there will be no iron clad definition of winner and loser. Nor will we assign some sort of success meter based on only knowing the principles for some of the returns as Texas is apt to opt for players to be named later in deals these days.

Call it an omnibus breakdown of the 2018 Texas Rangers Deadline.

Trade #1:

Texas sends RP Jesse Chavez to Chicago for LHP Tyler Thomas

Chavez is one of the underrated success stories of the season for any team. Texas brought him in on the cheap, and he carved out a place in the major league bullpen after a rocky start to the year. So much so, Texas was able to flip him to a contender for a lotto ticket.

That lotto ticket is Thomas, a 22 year old southpaw who had been in Low A for the Cubbies pre trade. He's made two starts in Hickory since the deal, a pair of four inning outings including one where he went scoreless and the other allowing five runs in that span.

Thomas will never be the archetype of modern baseball, the fireballer type of a Hans Crouse or what have you. He'll survive or thrive on command of a midrange fastball, a good to pretty good change, and a slider that needs some work still.

Thomas can make it with hard work and some luck, but barring a huge change in fortune you'll never see him on the top prospect lists. That said, baseball is strange and you never know. Even if Thomas doesn't pan out, it cost you nothing to try so it's all potential profit.

Trade #2:

Texas sends SP Cole Hamels to Chicago for RHPs Eddie Butler & Rollie Lacy and a PTBNL

The first of three deals that we can't fully evaluate because we don't know all of the players coming back as of yet. The Hamels side of this is pretty well known; Hollywood's time in Texas was up as the window for playoff competition in this place closed. He was making a lot of money while struggling, so it was time for him to move on while giving it a go with an actual contender.

Butler is a former first round pick of the Rockies who will get a chance at the majors this year. Injuries derailed what could have been a much brighter future, but for the meantime Butler will occupy the role that Chavez was originally brought in to as a swing man type. With Texas needing starting pitchers going into 2019, Butler will definitely have a shot at the rotation even if Texas goes in big on hurlers this winter.

There's a lot of conjecture about whether Butler will ever be the first round talent Colorado saw a couple years ago. For more information, check out this article from Fangraphs from last year. Eno Sarris goes into detail about what happened to Butler and what it might take for him to regain his form. The potential is there, but whether it'll be found or not is a mystery.

As for Lacy, his claim to fame is a good sinker. Texas fans might have some good memories about that (Sam Dyson, Ariel Jurado's second MLB start) and some bad memories (Also Sam Dyson, Ariel Jurado's first MLB start) about sinker first guys.

If Lacy can improve his other pitches, there's a chance he develops into a back of the rotation starting pitcher. Which, if he and Butler both turn into 160-180 IP starters at the MLB level that's a huge win. Controllable starting pitching is worth its weight in gold. Lacy has a way to go to be there, and likely won't be much more than that. That shouldn't be considered a bad thing.

Trade #3:

Texas sends CL Keone Kela to Pittsburgh for LHP Taylor Hearn and a PTBNL

This one hurts, as it's Texas trading away one of their biggest developmental successes of the last decade. Kela made stops at every minor league level for Texas, debuting in 2015. He was a unique player, with a double plus fastball and f-you mentality that made him a terror on the mound. If you're looking for the so-called closer mentality, Kela has that and then some. I'd want him at my back, front, or really anywhere in a fight. There's only one Keone Kela, and it hard when you feel the need to move a player like him but that's baseball and that's where the Rangers are right now.

In his place comes back Double A lefty Taylor Hearn, a Royce City native with quite a story. A strained UCL cost him his senior year of high school. Stress fractures in his elbow cost him his freshman year in college, and due to a paperwork error on the part of his coaches he didn't receive a medical redshirt year. After transferring to Oklahoma Baptist, he went in the fifth round to the Nationals. He was then traded to the Pirates for closer Mark Melancon. Now he's been traded for his second closer in Kela.

The 23 year old is a tall (6ft 5) lefty with easy mechanics, a good fastball that can hit the high 90s along with a changeup that could be a plus pitch and a slider that is a work in progress. He's been a starter in the Bucs system and will get the chance to do so when he arrives in Frisco.

If the secondaries improve to get within 85% of his plus fastball, his starting prospects are much better. Even if that doesn't happen, Hearn can probably be a good to great lefty reliever with some refinement. Barring more injury chaos, Texas almost assuredly got a major leaguer in this deal. What shape that big leaguer takes? That's a bit unknown at this moment.

Trade #4:

Texas sends RP Jake Diekman to Arizona for RP Wei-Chieh Huang and a PTBNL

The final trade of this non-waiver deadline sees Texas trading another back inning stalwart to bring back a likely future reliever. Diekman has seen a lot of his life go by in Texas, and earned a following for his irregular mechanics and tendency to inspire strange tweets about his performances (you know who you are). Off the diamond Diekman got married, had life changing surgeries, and found out he was going to be a father while with Texas. It's understandable why he was emotional meeting with the Texas media one last time.

Coming back this way is Huang, who isn't your prototypical reliever. Signed by Arizona out of Taiwan, when Huang debuts in the big leagues he'll be the 15th Taiwan native to do so. He's got four pitches, with the changeup being his best but all three others (fastball, slider, curve) showing varying levels of potential. Instead of being a traditional one inning reliever, Arizona has been using Huang as a multi inning type. Think Josh Hader, without the...well you know.

And that should excite you. As the game has become more specialized and bullpens more important than ever, the versatility of a player like Huang could become more valuable by the time he reaches the majors. Either way, consensus was Huang was a top ten prospect in the D-backs system coming into the season and he's had a good season in 2018. That means Texas got a top ten prospect AND something else for a reliever that will be a free agent at the end of the year.

Even with all that in the bag, there's still more to come. Texas has three more players coming from a pool of players they're still scouting, meaning three more bundles of potential. Even when those names are announced, it'll still be too early to determine success. The story of the 2018 trade deadline will be written across the next few years, as these players progress or regress. The more important thing to note is that Texas has a path and they're explicitly on it.

Which is the cool part about the deadline, and why the gasbagging of national writers grasping at straws to determine success this early is frustrating. The lives and careers of players was changed today, stories given new arcs and trajectories with no idea of where they are going. At its core, baseball is a game of 25 stories per side. Anytime the side you support can create new ones while furthering the ones they already have, that should be considered a good thing.

Texas did just that over the last few days, giving old players new lives while fostering the potential for a whole new group of characters to arrive at a shiny new cathedral to make their marks in history. While it won't always have the happy ending we expect or at times demand, we'll all be better off if we enjoy the journey.

