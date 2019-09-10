ALEDO, Texas — Cheyenne Knight was having a frustrating rookie year.

"Missed cut in the Scottish [Open], missed cut in Canada, missed cut in Portland," she said, rattling off her disappointing August.

But this past weekend in The Colony, that all changed.

"I knew she was gonna win," her high school coach at Aledo, Greg Nelson said. "I knew it on Thursday."

And the number 33 figured prominently in Knight's first-ever LPGA Tour win.

Knight chipped in for birdie on the 9th hole, to shoot 33 on the front 9 on Sunday. It's a number important to her because it was her older brother Brandon's football number.

"A drunk driver, who had his license taken away, wasn't even supposed to be driving," Knight explains. "He was driving on the wrong side of the road, and going really fast, and hit my brother dead on. He died instantly."

So when Cheyenne sunk her final putt on Sunday -- for a back-9 33 to match the front side, and clinching the win -- her hands went to the sky.

"I think I had a second caddie out there," she said through tears. "And I know he's watching in heaven, just proud of me. It's incredible."

The Aledo High school product, who won two state titles with the Bearcats, had her family and friends greenside, waiting to celebrate with her.

And #33 was there as well.

"Yeah, someone in the scoring tent said it, 33-33," Knight said. "And I was like 'oh, wow'. I didn't even realize it."

"It just lets you know that her brother is watching after her," Nelson said.

Cheyenne says she felt that on Sunday.

"I don't know, I just had this overwhelming calmness about me. I was nervous, but I think I give that to God & Brandon. They were there, watching over me."

Her first career win means instead of going back to Q school this fall, she's guaranteed LPGA tour status for the next 2 years, and will play in every major.

"Her faith and her family," Nelson said, "has created a girl who can do anything she wants."