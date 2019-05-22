FORT WORTH, Texas — Ryan Palmer is all smiles these days.

The professional golfer won the Zurich Classic with Jon Rahm in New Orleans last month.

It was Palmer's first win on the PGA Tour since 2010.

"Nine years of not winning, you wonder if you're ever going to win again," Palmer admitted. "It was a special moment having my son there to see me win -- one that he knows about."

The 42-year-old from Amarillo lives in Colleyville with his wife and children.

This week, Palmer is "back home" competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club where he's a member.

On Tuesday afternoon, Palmer was all smiles for another reason.

16 years ago, Palmer and his wife Jennifer (dentist) started the Ryan Palmer Foundation. The foundation's main program is the Brighter Smiles Initiative, which provides dental services to qualifying kids and teenagers.

"We read stories of kids who wore hoodies to school because they were embarrassed," Palmer said. "You boost their self-esteem and it gives them a better way of life."

Kids like Alyson, Angel and Robert Bright.

"They're smiling very big now," said dentist and founder of Smile Workshop Dr. Chris Swayden.

"It's overwhelming," Palmer added.

The family from North Richland Hills wrote letters to the foundation asking for help.

"My family really didn't want to have to pull out money and have to go into debt by paying for all of us to get braces at the same time," said Robert Bright.

"When my wife Jennifer and I read their story, it just hits you in the gut," said Palmer.

Alyson, Angel and Robert are adopted. (Robert and Angel are biological siblings.)

"They've been through a lot," said their mom Cindy. "This was such a huge blessing. Such a huge blessing."

In fact, the parents -- James and Cindy -- have six adopted children... and two biological children.

"Our biological kids have adopted [children] as well," Cindy said.

Thanks to the Ryan Palmer Foundation, the future for Alyson, Angel and Robert is a lot like their teeth... and their last name.

Bright.