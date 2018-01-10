DALLAS — The calamity that was the 2018 Regular Season for the Texas Rangers is finished. It ended not with a bang, but with a whimper. And yet, through the smoke that came from the ashes of a 162-game season that went down in flames, a shining light came forth in the last week of play.

Adrian Beltre’s career may not yet be over – but if all indications are to be believed, with fanfare, applause and “Thank You” graphics, then he ended his career how he wanted to, even without a ring.

The games weren't about results. They haven’t been about results since at least August. They weren't about points to prove. There is an entire 2019 season for that. They weren't even about players adapting to change. The change isn’t even completely done yet. The last week of the 2018 season was purely about playing for the joy of the game. At the forefront of that was 20-year veteran Adrian Beltre.

The rest of the team? We can let that rest for now. We’ll have plenty of time to revisit that later. But Beltre finished strong – or as strong as can be expected. A home run, four RBI, two runs scored and 5-for-23 resulted in a .217/.208/.435 slash, including a hit in each of the last three games against Seattle. In September, Beltre hit .279/.323/.651 and smacked eight of the 15 home runs he hit in 2018.

The last game ended in a 3 to 1 loss to the Mariners, but who’s going to remember that?

Who’s going to remember that it was Hanser Alberto delaying the inevitable with several foul balls before popping out to end things? Who’s going to remember that Drew Robinson scored the Texas Rangers’ last run of 2018 via a long solo home run?

Instead, people will remember the two thumbs up that Beltre gave Nelson Cruz as a duck-snort to right field landed harmlessly in front of the light-jogging former teammate. They’ll remember that it was a line drive off the bat of Joey Gallo to Ryon Healy that doubled off Beltre, who proceeded to run into the arms of his best friend in the Major Leagues, King Felix Hernandez.

They’ll remember that it was a sharp one-hop smash that resulted in a classic Adrian Beltre moment, as he waited for (because baseball works in mysterious ways) Healy to come and accept the force out tag that was his fate in what ended up being the final defensive play of Beltre's season and possibly his career.

And they’ll remember that Seattle continued to flash “Thank You, Adrian” signs on the video board all the way until the point where they removed third base as Jurickson Profar came to send off the Captain for perhaps the last time.

Never mind Yovani Gallardo only going 4.1 innings in his final start, even though he had a pretty good season soaking up innings as a Texas Ranger. Never mind that the name Jose Leclerc is going to be on the tongues of a LOT more people next season, and if he ever pitches while the Rangers are in a winning season, he’ll really get some recognition.

Never mind that the Rangers dismissed Jeff Banister with 10 games to go in the regular season, with an eye on the next generation. Never mind that that generation really needs to find about six more starting pitchers, some bubble wrap for its young players, a center fielder, and some legitimate playing time for two designated hitters who can also partially play the outfield.

Never mind that Texas is going to pick 8th in 2019’s First Year Player Draft despite their worst record (tied with the 2014 disaster) since 1985.

No, this was about Adrian Beltre. The head pats, the glove tosses, the one-knee swings, the batter’s box dances, the bare-handed pickups, the one stolen base a season, the stubborn insistence of his presence in the lineup, the continued playing while injured and the continued clutch hits while playing while injured. This last week was about possibly saying good bye to one of the greats.

There’s time for everything else. There might not be any more time for Adrian Beltre.

August 21-30

Opponents: Seattle Mariners, @Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, @Seattle Mariners

10-Game Record: 3-7

Overall Record: 67-95

2019 Draft Order: 8th Overall

What do you feel like were the successes of the 2018 seasons for the Rangers?

