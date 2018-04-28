While the first two days of the NFL Draft get the most hype, Day 3 was a big one for the Dallas Cowboys, who entered the day with seven picks over the final four rounds.

By the end of the day, Dallas had eight new players – six draft picks and two players through trades.

The Cowboys traded one of their 6th-round picks (192nd overall) to the Los Angeles Rams for receiver Tavon Austin.

Then, near the end of the final round, the club traded receiver Ryan Switzer, a 4th-round pick last year, to Oakland for defensive tackle Jihad Ward, a second-round pick in 2016.

Austin, a speedster who was a first-round pick by the Rams in 2013, was actually more productive as a rusher than a receiver last year, rushing for 270 yards and a touchdown on 59 carries.

He only caught 13 passes for 47 yards, but he could provide the speed the Cowboys need in their receiving corps.

Switzer hadn't carved out a role as a receiver yet, catching only six passes last year, but he was the Cowboys' punt returner, scoring one touchdown in that role.

Here's who the Cowboys drafted Saturday:

4th Round

(116) Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

Armstrong, a Houston native, had nine tackles for loss and one and half sacks for the Jayhawks last year, earning second-team All Big 12 honors. He also had 63 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Terence Steele (78) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

(137) Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

Jason Witten's retirement isn't official yet, but the Cowboys used their second pick of the day on Schultz, who was a first-team All Pac 12 tight end for Stanford last year. He caught 22 passes and three touchdowns. If Witten is gone, Schultz will be competing for playing time with Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers and Blake Jarwin.

5th Round

(171) Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

White, at 6-foot-5 and 224 pounds, threw for 4,177 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Hilltoppers in Conference USA last year. He'll join Cooper Rush as the quarterbacks behind starter Dak Prescott.

Forever proud to be a Hilltopper! Shoutout to @BrandenJWhitley for the career highlight video



Full video: https://t.co/Ciw0ePUkHS pic.twitter.com/T5ho8xdjev — Mike White (@MW_XIV) March 8, 2018

6th Round

(193) Chris Covington, LB, Indiana

Covington, a former quarterback, had 85 tackles, including 12 for loss at Indiana last season. He joins first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch as the Cowboys' linebacker picks in the draft, a position of need for the team.

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Chris Covington runs the 40 yard dash during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(208) Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

Wilson was highly productive at Boise State, catching 83 passes for 1,511 yards last year. He's the third receiver Dallas has added this weekend, joining third-round pick Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin, who was acquired from the Rams through a trade.

Cedrick Wilson of Boise State (11) makes a catch during Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

7th Round

(236) Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

Scarbrough, at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, played an important role in the national champion's offense last year, rushing for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. While Ezekiel Elliott is the clear-cut leader among the Cowboys' running backs, Scarbrough could compete for playing time with Rod Smith and Trey Williams.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough goes through workout drills during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

