Pushups with a purpose.

The 22 kill challenge -- 22 pushups, raising awareness for the fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

But the message of 22 kill is much larger than that.

"When people hear 22Kill, I don't want them to think of suicide."

Jacob Schick is the CEO of 22Kill.

"I want them to think about healing. And that the strong thing to do is to ask for help, and to say .. you know, it's okay to not be okay."

Jacob has plenty of credibility.

"We hit a triple stack tank mine, blew up directly beneath me, and blew me about 30 feet atop the humvee," Schick said, recounting the day he lost a leg and much more. "Bone loss, muscle loss, skin loss, ligament loss... that made for a particularly long day at the office."

Today his office is at Highland Park high school, spreading his message about the importance of living life.

"You have two objectives in this thing called life. Two. Love and be loved. Everything else is filler."

Jacob's message to a group of high school athletes today?

"Be ready for what life has to throw at you," Schick said. "We don't get to wake up and pick what unicorn we're gonna ride to work and on which rainbow. This world doesn't care about your feelings. It'll punch you in the mouth and smile. And I want them to be prepared to smile back.

"My goal is to get one of them to wake up tomorrow and want to be better than he was today. And if that happens, if I reach one, then that's a win in my book."

You know, he reached more than just one.

