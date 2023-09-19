Dickies Arena set to host 2024 CrossFit Games

The flagship event had been held in Madison, Wis., for the past six years, but will descend on North Texas for the first time in its 18-year history.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Dickies Arena in Fort Worth continues to add to its portfolio of events in the coming years, adding the 2024 CrossFit Games to its list.

The flagship event had been held in Madison, Wis., for the past six years, but will descend on North Texas for the first time in its 18-year history.

“Fort Worth is a proven, easily accessible destination for high-profile events, and we’re excited to add to the growing number of sports and entertainment options at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena,” said Don Faul, CEO of CrossFit. “The 2024 Games will be anchored at the facility, giving our fans, athletes, partners, and the incredibly strong Texas affiliate community new opportunities to have the experience of a lifetime. Love of sport is in the DNA of most Texans, and we can’t think of a more enthusiastic audience for the Games.”

Event organizers touted the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as a key component to make traveling into the area easy. Dave Castro, General Manager of Sport and Education at CrossFit, said “the move to Fort Worth is the first step for where we want to take the CrossFit Games."

“Fort Worth is proud to be the host city to welcome the CrossFit Games to Texas for the very first time,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “We look forward to introducing CrossFit athletes to the unexpected art, culture, music, and food that makes Fort Worth so special, along with the world-class event experience at Dickies Arena.”

The CrossFit Games will be held in from Aug. 8, 2024 to Aug. 11, 2024. Details for the entire 2024 CrossFit Games season, including registration information for the CrossFit Open, will be announced at a later date, event organizers said.