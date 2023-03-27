Here's how to celebrate Women's Final Four weekend in Dallas

The fan experience events will kick off Thursday, March 30 and will last until the Division I championship game on Sunday, April 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The stage is set and the upsets were a plenty! Now, it's time for March Madness to go out in celebratory style as teams head to Dallas for the NCAA Women's Final Four and the Division II and III championship games at the American Airlines Center this weekend.

The weekend also coincides with honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Two out of the four Division I teams have fought and won their spot in the Final Four as of Sunday night: LSU and Iowa.

The other two teams will be determined Monday, March 27.

WFAA was on site as things in Dallas became a little more official when the Final Four court by Connor Sports was installed. So, the countdown is on.

The fan experience events will kick off Thursday, March 30 and will last until the Division I championship game on Sunday, April 2.

Take a look:

If you want to be a the epicenter of the celebration, tip off your weekend with fun for the entire family at Tourney Town. The free four-day festival is taking place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. There will be special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women's Final Four team displays, photo opportunities, contests and more.

Thursday, March 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Calling all pre-gamers! This free event is open to the public and takes place outside the American Airlines Center to celebrate the teams in the Final Four. You can enjoy food, drinks, merch sales, music, games and more.

Thursday, March 30 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 31 - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 - 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The gym will be free to enter and open to the public if anyone wants to catch the Final Four teams up close and personal ahead of the matchups. Bonus? Activities and promos will be thrown in too.

The gates will open at the American Airline Center at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The teams will practice from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Youth ages 18 and under are invited to participate in a unique parade and free event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the streets of Dallas and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One. The first 2,200 participants will receive a free basketball and T-shirt.

Registration and check in will begin at 8 a.m., and the parade will start at 10 a.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza located at 1500 Marilla Street on Saturday, April 1. The finish line is set at Tourney Town at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The free and open to the public concert will take place at the AT&T Discovery District (308 5. Akard Street) in downtown Dallas and will feature an opening act and rapper Saweetie as the headliner.

The gate will open at 6 p.m., the opening act will go on at 7 p.m. and Saweetie is scheduled to hit the stage at 8:20 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Beyond the Baseline, presented by AT&T, is free and open to the public. It includes talks, panels and guest speakers designed to empower and equip women in sport and business with tools for personal and professional success.

Participants will also have the chance to ask panelist questions.

Click here to see a list of all of the sessions and panelist which include representatives from the Big 12 Conference, Dallas Mavs, Dallas Stars, NCAA and WNBA.

The NCAA’s Title IX 50th Anniversary Showcase will be open at the AT&T Discovery District until the end of April. It's a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX through a display of trophies, videos, uniforms, and other mementos that recognize and celebrate NCAA female student-athletes from all sports.

The exhibit also include artifacts from the NCAA, USA Basketball, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and more.

It's a great way to learn more about the history of women's basketball.

Schedule:

Monday - Wednesday 5:00 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday - Friday 5:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday 7:00 a.m. -9 p.m.