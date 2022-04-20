22s for '22: Legends headline the Houston Sports Awards

Three former #22s will be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday during the Houston Sports Awards.

HOUSTON — Athletes, coaches and legends were honored at the 2022 Houston Sports Awards on Wednesday.

Those being honored includes some of the most famed athletes to wear #22 in a Houston uniform, that will be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

Being honored for the '22 ceremony will be former Houston Cougar and Houston Rockets guard Clyde Drexler.

The first WNBA player to ever be signed and former Houston Comets player Sheryl Swoopes will also be in the 2022 class.

Rounding out the inductees will be former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens.

Drexler and Swoopes are no strangers to their hall of fame honors.

Drexler was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on two separate occasions: As a player in 2004 and as a member of the 1992 'Dream Team' in 2010.

Swoopes is also a two-time hall of famer with both the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

For Clemens, it hasn't been so easy.

'The Rocket' was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014, but spent the last decade being denied entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While Clemens has never admitted any wrongdoing in taking performance-enhancing drugs, he says the hall of fame isn't what he strived for.

“My family and I put the HOF in the rearview mirror ten years ago,” Clemens said on Twitter. “I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. ... Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion."