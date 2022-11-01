Why '92 was their best win ever: Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares his take on the history between the Cowboys-49er

DALLAS — Troy Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, and in three straight NFC Championships, he quarterbacked the Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, furthering the greatest postseason rivalry in the history of the league.

The Cowboys legend went 1-on-1 with WFAA's Mike Leslie, to talk about those '90s teams, why the '92 win was their best win ever, why the success of this year's team has been great for him and his legendary Cowboys counterparts, and why this matchup against the 49ers may just be the worst matchup Dallas could have drawn in the first round of the playoffs.