What’s real and what’s fake?

My heart sank into my stomach this week when I saw the results of the most recent Quinnipiac poll that said 26 percent of those surveyed believe the quote that "media is the enemy of the people."

Let me be clear, I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I’m a Texan and an American.

In my 21 years at the polls, I’ve voted for both Democrats and Republicans, sometimes one of each on the same ballot. I vote based on the issues that are important to me. If your vote is different than mine, I respect you and your vote.

I have the great honor and privilege of leading one of America’s great, local media outlets here at WFAA. This is my dream job.

I’ve spent my career in the local media business because I love the work we do telling great and powerful local stories, serving the local community and helping businesses grow through local marketing. I joined WFAA because I believe in my heart of hearts that we play a vital, long-lasting and very real role in all three of those areas.

With the national rhetoric building against seemingly all journalists, I could no longer stand idly by. Our team here at WFAA is too honorable and talented to be associated with anything considered “fake.” Our journalists are authentic, brave, diverse and passionate. They’re real people, real professionals. Our kids go to local North Texas schools. We sit next to some of you at church.

We pay local taxes and sit in local traffic – just like you.

Unfortunately, we’ve all learned in recent months that quote-unquote fake news sites do in fact exist, and not all journalists take the ethical road. But lumping all journalists and all media into one negative bucket isn't only unfair, it’s irresponsible, and I would respectfully asked anyone who does so to please reconsider.

At WFAA, we have no interest in shaping the national discourse, or favoring any political party or candidate over another. We do have an interest in you — informing you, protecting you, making North Texas a better place for all of us. Our mission is to be the premier provider of original content, bold solutions and engaging experiences that enrich lives. Our company’s purpose is to serve the greater good of our communities.

Just this year, WFAA exposed flaws in Texas’ licensing of nursing home aides, which allowed many aides with violent criminal histories to work with vulnerable elderly people

After a West, Texas fertilizer plant explosion killed 15 people, we exposed lapses in chemical safety practices throughout the state. The subsequent changes have no doubt saved lives.

Not too long ago, a five-year series of WFAA investigative stories found unsafe pipelines carrying gas into North Texas homes, sometimes leading to fatal explosions. That series helped spur upgrades and tighter regulation designed to protect the very people we are here to serve.

And over the years, WFAA’s newsroom, along with all of the other local news organizations in North Texas, have saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by stopping untold plots of corruption by people of all political stripes.

I believe our impact in the community is just as impressive:

In just the last 24 months, WFAA and our parent company TEGNA were awarded community grants to 40 Dallas-Fort Worth area nonprofits totaling a quarter of a million dollars.

Last year, WFAA and our sister stations raised $1.5 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

All in all, over the past 12 months, WFAA has donated more than $1 million of commercial inventory to Dallas-Fort Worth community events and causes.

It’s true, there are many enemies of the people – but we are not one of them. We're doing everything in our power to lift up our community, and to find and expose the real enemies of the people.

We put millions of collective miles on our WFAA news vehicles every year, covering stories that matter to you, from Benbrook to Rockwall, from McKinney to Waxahachie. I remind our team often that our profession is a noble one, and I trust that at least a few more of you now join me in that thought.

We listen. We verify. We report, and we will not stop.

As always, we welcome your thoughts on this commentary, or any work we do, by leaving a comment on our Facebook page or sending a note to feedback@wfaa.com.

WFAA

Brad Ramsey was named president and general manager of WFAA in January 2018. In this role he oversees day-to-day operation and strategic planning for the Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliate, which serves more than seven million people across 32 North Texas counties and reaches more than four million users on WFAA.com every month.

© 2018 WFAA