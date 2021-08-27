'I'm not that bad!' | Looking back on the times Dale Hansen got roasted from Jerry Jones (and viewers)

After more than 38 years as a sportscaster and one of the most recognizable faces in the sports world and D-FW, Hansen will step away on Sept. 2.

DALLAS — There are many ways to show someone love and respect - and sometimes that means giving them a good old-fashioned roast.

That was true for WFAA's Dale Hansen, who was once-upon-a-time subjected to ridicule made to be be the butt of every joke.

After more than 38 years as a sportscaster and one of the most recognizable faces in the sports world and D-FW, Hansen will step away on Sept. 2.

Over the course of his career, he's used to being roasted by fellow sportscasters, celebrities - even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Ahead of his retirement, WFAA took a look back at exactly that moment when Jones took some good-natured jabs at Dale. (Watch the video below or in the player above.)

Also, if you’re familiar with the popular trend of celebrity’s reading mean tweets, you know we had to also include it.

As his legendary career ends, we thought it would not only funny, but a good release, to bring some light and laughter to the viewer comments, tweets and posts that were meant to bring Hansen pain.

And to do the honor’s of presenting those mean words, is none other than Hansen’s work bestie and friend WFAA Meteorologist Pete Delkus.