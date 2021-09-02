Dale Hansen Unplugged: With Drew Pearson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame fixed a wrong that took too long to fix

"Former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson had waited more than 30 years for his rightful place in Canton."

DALLAS — Dale Hansen goes Unplugged about the Pro Football Hall of fame finally recognizing Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson.

The best thing that came out of that Super Bowl Weekend in Tampa was the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally fixing a wrong that had taken too long to fix.

Former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson had waited more than 30 years for his rightful place in Canton, and I will never understand how the voters didn't think this man was worthy ...

Voters would argue his numbers didn't add up to a hall of fame career, but here's all you need to know about numbers: Roger Staubach, the most revered Cowboys Quarterback of them all, completed more than 60 percent of his passes only once, threw for 3000 yards twice.

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed more passes and thrown for more yards every year, and yet a lot of Cowboys fans still want somebody better.

Pearson played in a different game at a different time and almost every great pass Roger Staubach threw, it was Pearson who caught it. They were like Lennon and McCartney, Butch Cassidy and Sundance, Woodward and Bernstein. They were better together, and now they're together again.