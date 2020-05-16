'Now that we have choices, we have to choose': Chris Lawrence on difficulty of reopening

Chris Lawrence shares a commentary about the issues he has experienced as the economy slowly starts to reopen.

DALLAS — In some ways, making our way through this pandemic was easier when we literally couldn’t do anything or go anywhere.

Now that we have choices, we have to choose. The advice isn’t as obvious as, “Don’t go outside in a tornado.”

Dallas County isn’t on the same page as our state leaders in Austin. Sometimes it seems like the president and his medical folks aren’t reading from the same book.

Even families can’t agree on where to draw the line.

I’m probably OK with sitting in a restaurant with 10 other people. With the way the airlines are scrubbing those planes, I’m less worried about getting sick now than when I was flying before.

My wife won’t go anywhere near those things, and if you have to wonder who wins that argument, you probably aren’t married.

We used to be able to go about our day without giving it a second thought. Now, everything is a conscious choice.

Should we go there? Is it worth the risk?

We’re sized up and judged – not in a court of law, but at Kroger and the Katy Trail. And come Monday, in every yoga studio, spin class and weight room in Texas.