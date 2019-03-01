SAN ANTONIO — If your New Year’s resolution was to eat healthier, prepare to break it in record time. The justification: Whataburger is bringing back its Mushroom Swiss Burger for a limited run to begin 2019!

The delicious menu entry features a burger topped with mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Au Jus sauce to get your year started off deliciously. It was initially introduced in early 2018 for a brief time, with the restaurant touting it as a new option for mushroom lovers.

