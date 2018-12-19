The number of mass shootings in 2018 is on track to match, or even surpass, the number of mass shootings last year. The year 2017 ended with 346 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. As of mid-December, 2018 has seen 334 mass shootings.

Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that provides public information on gun violence, defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Mass shootings and student-led protests for gun control in 2018 have prompted many organizations, from advocacy groups to retailers, to take a position on the debate. For example, Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling assault-style weapons in February after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

A mass shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky was the first of the year to make headlines on January 23. A 15-year-old student killed two classmates and injured 18 others with a handgun inside a crowded atrium.

One of the more recent mass shootings occurred in a bar frequented by college students in Thousand Oaks, Calif. and was the 307th mass shooting in 311 days. At that point, a total of 328 people had been killed and 1,251 people injured in mass shootings in 2018, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

