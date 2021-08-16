How you can help the victims of the Haitian earthquake

A guide to what organizations are on the ground in the country

As Haitians search for survivors and the dead in collapsed buildings following the powerful earthquake over the weekend, hospitals are overflowing with patients and thousands of people in the quake zone have slept outside,

Officials have raised the death toll from Saturday's earthquake to at least 1,297. The country's Civil Protection Agency says the magnitude 7.2 earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured.

People seeking to help can work with the following groups:

Americares

Based in Connecticut, Americares responds to disasters around the world with aid and supplies. Click here to donate

CARE

Famous for their Care Packages introduced to fight hunger after WWII, CARE brings food, shelter and hygiene products to people in need. Click here to donate

Catholic Relief Services

Catholic Relief Services is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps poor and vulnerable people around the world overcome emergencies, earn a living, and access affordable healthcare. Donate here

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization that works with local churches, businesses, civic and government organizations to provide meals to people in need. Donate here

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors without Borders provides medical assistance on an independent and neutral basis. Donate here

Global Empowerment Mission

Global Empowerment Mission is headquartered in Florida and provides grassroots efforts with a large institutional impact for people affected by natural disasters around the world. Click here to donate

Red Cross

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year across the globe, meeting immediate and long-term needs. Click here to donate

UNICEF USA

According to their website, "UNICEF medical kits to support 30,000 people have already been delivered to Les Cayes with additional health, water and sanitation supplies on the way. We will continue to prioritize the resumption of essential services — including water and sanitation, health, nutrition and shelter — for the affected population." Click here to donate

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.