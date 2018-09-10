DALLAS — Raul Ortega-Cabrera, 35, was expecting his third child with his wife, Eva.

A baby shower was held over the weekend as the couple got ready to welcome a new child to their Arlington home.

Ortega-Cabrera was working to support his growing family Monday when the West Dallas townhome he was helping to construct collapsed. He was among six workers trapped inside. He was the only one who did not make it out alive.

His unborn child will never know his father. Ortega-Cabrera's family was too distraught to speak with us.

But his band mates told us that Ortega-Cabrera was part of Lobillos Musical de Durango for 14 years.

Megatel Homes was building the townhome that collapsed. They sent this statement in the hours after the collapse occurred.

"The high winds and heavy rain that Dallas is currently experiencing caused the unfinished structure to become vulnerable and collapse. We understand that some of the construction workers have been injured and that there was tragically one fatality. We will provide further information as it becomes available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the construction crew and their families."

