IRVING, Texas — An Arlington woman is navigating an insurance nightmare after her car was involved in a parking garage collapse Tuesday.

That collapse happened in a garage near some office buildings in the 4500 block of Fuller Drive in the Las Colinas area.

Shortly before noon, a 40-by-40-foot section of the garage crumbled. Nearly a dozen cars were damaged.

Nicki Ballew found herself in the middle of all the chaos. In fact, she was on the top level of the garage just moments away from getting into a car that fell to the level below. “Me and two of my coworkers were walking out to my manager’s car for an earlier lunch,” Ballew said. “We saw all the cars, and then we didn’t see them.”

Perspective started to kick in after Ballew and her friends evacuated. “I feel like we were 20 to 30 seconds away from us watching it and being a part of it—so it was pretty scary,” Ballew said.

Ballew’s car remained at the top level, untouched at this point, just feet away from the hole created by the collapse.

A few hours later, HD Chopper 8 caught a second collapse from the air. This time, Ballew’s car plummeted to the level below. She said that she was told by a coworker about the second collapse—and watched it on social media. “I opened Twitter and immediately saw the video of my car crashing to the second level,” Ballew said. “I know it’s just a car—but to see it fall like that is pretty shocking.”

The worst part of it all? Ballew said that her car was paid off and that she just put new tires on it. “Definitely unexpected and unfortunate,” Ballew said.

Now, Ballew is navigating an insurance nightmare. So far, she’s been told that an agent must physically assess the damage of the car before a claim can be processed.

At this point, that could take weeks depending on how officials decide what to do next with the structure. In the meantime, Ballew said that she’s borrowing a car from her dad.

“I’m just kind of waiting for my insurance company to get back with me so I can move forward,” Ballew said. “But I honestly don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

However, Ballew said that she’s ok with it all—primarily because she was so close to potentially being injured. “Insurance will get worked out at some point,” Ballew said. “We’re just really glad to be here.”

