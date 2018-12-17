A woman tried to light the Sundance Square Christmas tree on fire in downtown Fort Worth on Sunday night, officials said.

A Facebook video showed the woman lighting what appeared to be a piece of paper and tossing it over a guardrail toward the large tree, which sits in the middle of the busy Sundance Square shopping and restaurant area downtown.

The woman had also spread lighter fluid around the tree, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman. She fled on foot but was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured, and the tree – a 56-foot blue spruce from Michigan – wasn't damaged.

