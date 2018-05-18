MESQUITE -- One person was killed in a crash on westbound I-30 Friday morning.

Mesquite police say at about 2 a.m., they were called about the crash in the 3400 block of I-30. They discovered a 2014 Nissan Sentra had left the road and hit a disabled 2015 International truck tractor with a trailer attached that was parked on the shoulder.

The driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old Talisha Garmon, was killed.

Carlos Davis, 54, was inside the truck and wasn't injured.

The crash shut down the highway for part of rush hour Friday.

