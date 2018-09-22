A woman killed at her apartment Friday night had been followed home by the suspect after walking her pet, police said.

Police were still searching for the suspect Saturday.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Friday to the Churchill on the Parks Apartments in the 7600 block of Churchill Way, where two victims were found in the apartment with stab wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital.

After interviewing several residents, detectives learned that the woman who died had gone outside to walk her pet and was followed back into her apartment, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man who was wearing a white and red t-shirt with a black design.

The Churchill on the Parks Apartments are off U.S. 75 and LBJ Freeway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

