The images from the parking garage collapse in Irving this week are jarring to most people. The 911 calls from concerned witnesses are equally jarring as you can hear the panic in thier voices.

And while most of us can imagine the sheer horror of being in that parking garage and in that moment, you will never feel what Eva Yu felt. Yu and a friend were both walking the parking structure as they normally do every day.

The garage had collapsed right in front of them.

"That happened just in front of us, a few feet away." Yu said. "I just feel extremely lucky to be alive," she said.

While WFAA was with the Yu family, a friend had stopped by with flowers to lend Eva some support. Yu is a health-conscious mother to two boys. She was happy to show us videos of traditional Chinese dance shows she performs in. Yu dances three times a week and prioritizes keeping herself fit.

"I believe if you have a good shape and a good spirit...you will have a happy life," she said.

Being in that garage for a walk is an every-day activity that she prioritizes. She, of course, would never have thought it would end up like this.

On Wednesday not much changed on site at the parking garage. Except that fences now surround the perimeter and there's now 24-hour security to keep people from walking on to the property. Engineers and the property owner have discussed clean-up but any movement on that front may take days.

Meanwhile Eva says she will take it day-by-day.

"God saved me for a reason," she said. "God saved me for a reason."

© 2018 WFAA