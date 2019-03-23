A woman is dead in Irving after her two pit bull terriers mauled her at an Irving animal hospital Saturday morning, Irving Police confirmed.

The attack happened at 11:45 Saturday morning, police said in a news release. The woman, 33-year-old Johana Villafane of Irving, was at the O’Connor Animal Hospital in Irving trying to feed the two dogs outside in an exercise area when her two pit bull terriers attacked her, police said.

The dogs were ready in quarantine for veterinary observation after they previously bit another person, according to police.

O’Connor staff and paramedics tried to rescue Villafane, but the dogs would not let anyone near them or Villafane. Irving Police was called in and they couldn’t get close to Villafane, either.

Police said they were forced to shoot and kill both dogs.

Villafane was rushed to Parkland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Irving Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they sent a detective and the department’s Animal Services Division to the clinic to investigate.

