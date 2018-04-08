Two firefighters have been injured as crews battle a 500-acre brush fire in Wise County Friday.

Although the extent of their injuries is unknown, they are expected to be ok. The fire started near Barclay Salvage Yard off of County Road 2931 in Alvord, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 8 p.m., the fire is about 20 percent contained. Fire officials have set up an incident command post at the Hopewell Baptist Church.

The fire prompted the evacuation of at least 20 homes. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

In the meantime, there are a number of road closures in the area. County Road 2391 from the salvage yard to Old Decatur Rd. is closed.

County Road 2485 is also closed, and Old Decatur Rd. from County Road 2391 to Seymour is closed too.

So far, the American Red Cross said it hasn't opened a shelter yet for evacuees.

Audy Barclay, who has helped run his family's salvage yard since 1978, said he didn't know what started the fire--only that it woke him up.

"My wife came in and told me that we had fire detail," Barclay said. "It was ten to twenty feet above the trees and moving quick. We've been fighting it all day."

Family members told News 8 that a number of homes, barns, and shops are on the Barclay property.

"I'm just focused on saving my dad's house," Barclay said.

Explosions could be heard throughout the afternoon--fire officials told us those were cars being swallowed by fire.

Zac Barclay, who is Audy's son, went to check on his house to see if it was ok and filmed a number of cars on fire.

"I left work and drove here as fast as I could," Barclay said. "The fire is still spreading from car to car."

Thankfully, Barclay said that his home was untouched--but a video he took shows the fire stopped just a few feet from his front door.

"As long as nothing burns down--then it's a good day I guess," Barclay said.

