Well, enjoy it while it lasts! Today will be the last warm day for a while here in North Texas.

Most of today will be fairly quiet. Cloudy, warm, and humid with most of the day being dry besides a very isolated passing shower.

However, things will start to change by this afternoon. First in our western/northwestern counties, where a strong cold front will start to enter the area. Scattered thunderstorms will form along that front and then move to the southeast through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Timing

Western North Texas will see the front and possible storms 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. DFW and central parts of North Texas will see the front from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the heart of the DFW area likely around 7 p.m., give or take. Eastern North Texas will see the front after 10 p.m.

Severe Threat

T-storms that form along the front will have a chance to become strong to severe. This is NOT the severe threat we saw yesterday, and widespread severe storms are not likely. Large hail (up to ping pong ball size) and damaging winds (60+ mph) will be the main threats with any severe storm. The threat for tornadoes is very low, not zero, but very low. Any heavy rain could cause some localized flooding, but storms should be moving quick enough that significant flooding issues are not likely.

Falling Temps

After the front passes, temps will quickly fall with a strong northerly wind. Temps will fall into the 60s/50s after the front passes and then into the 40s after that. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the 40s area-wide with 30s possible for western and northwestern North Texas. With a strong northerly wind, wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the 30s maybe even 20s in some locations! Highs on Monday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 40s, so winter arrives early!

More Rain

After this evening's t-storms, there will be a break in the rain, but another round of showers or storms will spread across North Texas late tonight into Monday morning. Rounds of rain will be possible during the day on Monday, and will continue Monday night and even into Tuesday. Rain totals over the next few days of 3 inches to 6 inches are possible. Since this will come in rounds, and not all at once, the flooding threat may not be as significant. However, since it has been so wet recently, that rain will run off into creeks, streams, and rivers. Flooding threat may be centered around swollen rivers and creeks over the next few days. If you live in or around flood-prone locations, pay attention to the weather over the next few days!

Bottom Line

After storms this evening, it will turn downright cold in North Texas over the next few days. With clouds, rounds of rain, breezy winds, and chilly temps, Monday and Tuesday will be not so pleasant. You've been warned, and find the cold weather gear!

