A severe weather threat ended for North Texas, but a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

A powerful line of storms marched through the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday morning, damaging winds from 65 to 75 mph likely on the leading edge.



TODAY: Clearing skies, windy and warmer. Winds: SW 20-40. High: 74.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 50.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, windy and much cooler. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 62.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Winds: N 10-15. Low:

North Texas counties had been under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as strong wind gusts and heavy rain moved through the area. Straight-line winds knocked down fencing, toppled signs and produced damage to houses as thousands of people are without power.

Oncor said crews are working to restore power. It's unknown at this time how long repairs will take.

WEATHER UPDATES as of 8:30 a.m.

Strong winds from storms topple planes over at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport

Roads shut down at Bowman Road at I-20 for several hours to make repairs due to outages in the area. Pantego and Arlington fire departments are assisting.

Air Traffic Control removed a ground stop for airplanes at DFW Airport. No flight cancellations reported at this time

Fort Worth roads to avoid due to flooding issues: 500 Haltom Road, 8000 Heron Drive at Las Vegas Trail at Shoreview, 8000 Old Grandbury Road

About 100,000 people in North Texas are left without power, according to Oncor Outage Map

Passengers may experience delays on DART

The good news? Once the storms move to the east, we'll see sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, similar to Saturday.