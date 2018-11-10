Elizabeth Storrie is a five-year-old girl from Willow Park. She is one of eight children in Texas diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis in 2018.

It’s a very rare disease that impacts a person’s nervous system. It can paralyze a child’s arms and legs. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, less than one in one million people will get it.

Elizabeth’s parents started seeing their daughter’s symptoms in early June. She had excruciating pain in her neck. Her right arm could not move at all. As a result, Elizabeth was bedridden for five days, hospitalized for 28 days at Cook Children’s Medical Center, and in a wheel chair for three weeks. Doctors didn’t know if she would be able to walk again.

“They said it was sort of like a sister or cousin to Polio,” said Heather Storrie, Elizabeth’s mother. Her family learned that there is currently no cure or treatment for Acute Flaccid Myelitis. It’s a relatively new disease and there are many unanswered questions.

Her parents are relying on physical, occupational and speech therapy to help their daughter gain strength again. Elizabeth eventually started walking again. On Sunday, she participated in a kid’s triathlon. She has made significant strides in recovery.

Elizabeth still has a long way to go. Her right arm isn’t back to normal. She has a hard time lifting it above her shoulder. But her parents hope Elizabeth’s story will bring hope to other families as she fights hard to get better.

