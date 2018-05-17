WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) are now investigating the in-home daycare where a baby died Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The daycare owner agreed to close businesses operations while authorities investigate, DFPS said Friday.

Authorities said they received a report about an unresponsive child at a home in the 7900 block of Truman Cove at 8:45 a.m. Sheriff Robert Chody said deputy crews from the Jolleyville Fire Department performed CPR on the baby for an hour, but the baby later died.

According to Sheriff Chody, the family of the baby has been notified.

"Obviously they're going through a lot of emotions -- they're grieving. You drop your child off to go to daycare while you go to work, you expect to come home and bring your child home," said Chody.

Sheriff Chody said investigators are working to determine the exact cause of death, and are treating it as a criminal investigation at this time.

"Rest assured, whatever happened in there, we're going to find out," said Chody. "Things occur in this world that we live in, but it's not natural for a 5-month-old child to be dead from reasons unknown. I don't know if there was any medical history at this time, but whatever it is, we need to find out. We need to check the residence of this in-home daycare. I don't know any record on them, so as we go forward, we'll hopefully find out more information."

Parents picked up three other children from the daycare while police investigated.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said the daycare does not have a history of problems.

They told KVUE the home has been a "Listed Family Home" since June 2012. That allows for the permit holder to care for three unrelated children.

Here are the three different types of in-home permits:

Licensed child care homes

These home operators provide care for less than 24 hours per day for seven to 12 children under 14-years-old. They must be licensed by the state and are inspected at least once every 12 months.

Registered child care homes

These home providers care to up to six children under the age of 14 and must be registered with the state. They also may care for six additional school-age children after school hours. No more than 12 children can be in care at any time at this home. Registered homes are inspected every one to two years.

Listed family homes

Homes with this type of classification care for one to three children. These types of daycares are not inspected unless a report is received that alleges child abuse or neglect, there is an immediate risk of danger to a child or if providing child care is subject to further regulation.

